Guardians Alive run slated for Saturday

Police are asking motorists to be aware of participants in a walk/run event organised by Guardians Alive early Saturday morning.

Guardians Alive’s Walk/Run begins at 6 a.m. from Seven Mile Public Beach. Participants will travel along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, between the Island Heritage roundabout and the last roundabout before Batabano Road, and then back to Public Beach. The run is expected to end at 7:45 a.m.

The free event includes a Beach Wellness element during which organisers are inviting able-bodied seniors to receive wellness tips from physiotherapists, doctors and trainers. No roads will be closed during the run, but marshals or police officers will be in position along the route to direct traffic and keep the runners safe.