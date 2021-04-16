Hundreds turned out for the 2021 Guardians Alive 10K and 5K races Saturday morning, 10 April, along West Bay Road.

“There were almost 400 people who registered,” event organiser Adonza Harrison told the Cayman Compass. “I’m just so happy to know that everybody has been doing their best and that’s what it’s all about.”

Esmond Brown won the 10K in 36:30 along with improving his own course record by seven seconds. Jason Mawdsley came in second, followed by James Hayes.

Gregley Gayle claimed a record of his own in the 5K race, clocking 17:32 to take first, ahead of previous record holder Victor Maghaeles.

While the women competing in the 10k didnt break any records, it was a fight to the finish as Caroline Laing won by a razor .85 seconds over Heather Francis.

Michelle Vinton holds the new record in the women’s 5K in a time of 21:13, beating Mercyline Chenutai by seven seconds, followed by Emily Harrison in third place.

10K MEN’S RESULTS Esmond Brown Time: 36:30

Jason Mawdsley Time: 38:23

James Hayes Time: 42:17 10K WOMEN’S RESULTS Caroline Laing Time: 48:35

Heather Francis Time: 48:35

Leanne Thorne Time: 48:53 5K MEN’S RESULTS Gregley Gayle Time: 17:32

Victor Maghaeles Time: 17:56

James Crooks Time: 19:23 5K WOMEN’S RESULTS Michelle Vinton Time: 21:13

Mercyline Chenutai Time: 21:20

Emily Harrison Time: 22:26

The event honoured Cayman Islands long-distance coach Derek Larner by raising money for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. Larner passed away in January after battling pancreatic cancer, and Harrison said he played a crucial part in the Guardians Alive road races.

“Derek was very instrumental in helping to organise this race every year and help it be better,” said Harrison. “He always made himself available, and without him, it has been so much more difficult to do the event. “We have raised now about $10,000 through this event and we are going to keep going because we’re trying to do everything we can to help in his honour.”

The animal-rescue charity One Dog at a Time was also on hand at the event, looking to find new homes for unwanted dogs.

“We were invited by Guardians Alive, and we brought along some puppies and some of our adult dogs so that they can have walks with potential adopters,” One Dog at a Time vice president Caroline Johnston told the Compass, adding, “This also allows our dogs to have a really long walk.”