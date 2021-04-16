Waltz along to Harquail for ‘Matilda JR.’

Many parents and children are familiar with the wonderful tale ‘Matilda’, as originally written by Roald Dahl.

Now, the junior version of the smash hit musical is being presented on the local stage by the Cayman Music School. There will be two performances on Saturday, 17 April and one matinee on Sunday, 18 April at the Harquail Theatre.

The story of the gifted young girl with the lousy Wormwood parents and lovely teacher, Miss Honey, was originally published in 1988 and has since been featured on many prominent lists, including Time’s ‘100 Best Young-Adult Books of All Time’.

The novel was made into a film in 1996, starring Mara Wilson as Matilda, and subsequently became a musical, opening in London’s West End in 2011, followed by Broadway in 2013.

It has since toured the US, opened in Australia, and won multiple Tony Awards.

The Music School show features a cast covering a wide range of ages, from young children to big kids – and even some parents. A few of the major roles are also played by different actors.

The lead part of Matilda will be portrayed by Ella Capetta in Saturday, 17 April’s two performances, and Nicole Kazakova on Sunday, 18 April.

Natalie Bolland is Miss Honey on Saturday with Lauren Cumber taking over for Sunday, and Jadi Myles has the privilege of being the horrible Mrs. Wormwood on Saturday, with Charli Foster embracing the role on Sunday.

Everyone has been working hard in rehearsals for the production, said Inna Kazakova, musical director of the Cayman Music School.

“It has been wonderful to see the show coming together over the past few weeks,” she said. “The children are so excited about performing on stage this weekend and we think everyone will enjoy what we have created.”

A past student of the school, Dani Scott, is in the director’s chair for ‘Matilda JR.’

“Dani has done a fantastic job with the show,” Kazakova said. “To see her advance from being a student to taking on this responsibility makes me very proud.”

Kazakova also said that the storyline was an important one in that it empowered young girls. Matilda is the hero of the tale.

The junior version of any major musical simply means it has been cut for time to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Tickets usually sell out for these shows, so book early, or risk the wrath of the Wormwoods!

| ‘Matilda JR.’ is showing at the Harquail Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, 17 and 18 April. Two matinees on Saturday at 2pm and 4pm, with a matinee on Sunday at 4pm only.

Tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults, and are available to buy online at www.eventpro.ky. For further details, email [email protected] or call 938-3838.