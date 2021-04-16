‘A Walk In Her Shoes’ returns to Camana Bay

It’s not often that an event to raise awareness about a serious subject can also be great fun, but ‘A Walk In Her Shoes’ ticks both boxes.

This heel-arious fundraiser sees a cross-section of Cayman’s men, striding, mincing and occasionally stumbling down the streets of Camana Bay in unfamiliar footwear. Whether they don colourful wedges or fancy pumps, the game remains the same: They are walking a measure of distance in ladies’ shoes to benefit the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

On Thursday, 22 April at 5pm along Market Street, the fashion show will begin. This marks the sixth annual outing for participants, and unlike some other events that take time to become established, the walk proved to be popular from its inception.

Both individual and corporate team ‘contestants’ are encouraged to sign up, as they have in the past. For example, the gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman have always made an impressive showing. Who knew that general manager Marc Langevin could be so graceful in a set of kitten heels?

So, how is money raised? It’s all about the entry fees and sponsorship.

Firstly, it is CI$25 or US$30 per person to sign up. Secondly, those strapping on the shoes should get sponsors to support them financially, which can help cut the distance they need to travel.

Every contestant needs to walk at least one marked lap, up to a maximum of five. For every $150 they raise, a lap gets removed from their total. Example: If a walker raises $450, they only have to manage two laps. That alone should be enough incentive to cajole sponsors into forking over the cash.

This is a terrific audience event, and therefore there will be entertainment provided beyond the men strutting their stuff. Quinntessential Movement is scheduled to be the opening act, and Miss World Cayman Islands contestants will be on hand to provide some basic lessons on how to balance in heels.

Align is offering donation-based foot rubs for what is bound to be a collection of sore tootsies, and there will be drink specials courtesy of Abacus, West Indies Wine Company and Caybrew.

Of course, it’s hard for a model to sashay down the runway without a bit of music to move by, which is why OneWorld will be mixing the tunes for the show.

The centre is hoping to raise a good chunk of money this year, as, like many other non-profits on the island, it was significantly affected by the pandemic in 2020.

“COVID exponentially affected our fundraising endeavours in 2020, [so] we are excited to be back (a little later than usual),” said Michelle Lockwood, CICC chair of the fundraising committee. “We are hoping that donations exceed CI$50,000, which will be used to help operate the ongoing shelter costs. Many plans have been put on hold, but we are still hoping to stay on track for building our purpose-built shelter in the next five years.”

She also spoke about how the event has evolved over time, with the men really putting thought and effort into their ensembles.

“Each year we see the participants get more and more creative and use this platform to help raise funds for our shelter,” said Lockwood. “This is a fun and entertaining event for all of the spectators as well.”

How it works

Sign up online as a team or individual. Cost is CI$25 or US$30 per person. Email [email protected] to register.

Get friends, family and employers to donate money and support you. Sponsor sheets are available at www.cicc.ky.

Each participant walks a minimum of one lap, to a maximum of five.

For every $150 a participant raises, one lap will be removed from their total.

Wear a pair of ladies shoes. The more bling, the better!

Take it up a notch by painting your toes, throwing on a wig, and even sporting a dress.

Get all of your friends to sign up and participate too.

About the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

The Crisis Centre provides shelter for victims of domestic abuse and their children. The vision is to close the doors forever because its services are no longer needed. Until such time, the centre continues to provide support, counselling and refuge for families experiencing domestic violence, and advocate for these voiceless victims.

We carry out our mission by providing safe shelter for abused women and their children, a 24-hour toll free crisis line, walk-in centre for all victims of domestic violence and ongoing support and services. CICC also operates an afterschool programme for at-risk teens and young adults, as well as a KidsHelpline for children. Estella’s Place, the centre’s public-facing office, is located in Crown Square on Eastern Avenue. For more information, visit www.cicc.ky. The 24-hour crisis line is available at 943-CICC (2422).

| ‘A Walk In Her Shoes’ will be held along Market Street at Camana Bay, starting at 5pm on Thursday, 22 April. For more information on this event, email Michelle Lockwood at [email protected] or [email protected]