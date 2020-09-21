A person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of results appears to be a case of community transmission, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said on Monday.

The individual, who is asymptomatic, has no travel history, Lee said.

“Over the weekend, someone was found to have detectable SARS-CoV-2 viral particles as part of the routine screening programme,” the chief medical officer said in the latest update on the tests.

“Immediate contact tracing and isolation was instituted around this asymptomatic positive case and a number of swabs for close contacts were taken. Fourteen swabs of these close contacts have proven to be negative for the virus causing COVID-19 disease and the investigation is ongoing.

“There is no relevant travel history and it appears that this case is a past infection which is still lingering in this person’s body. The very sensitive PCR test has picked up inactive viral particles – however, the test will be reported as a community positive to PAHO/WHO.”

It has been more than 10 weeks since the last case of community transmission of the virus was reported. All the positive cases that have been found in that time have involved people who have travelled to Cayman from overseas.

According to a Government Information Service statement, the government has no plans to change the current suppression level.

Cayman is currently in suppression level two (minimal suppression).

The positive result came from a batch of 193 tests carried out since Friday.

The latest result brings the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 210. Four of those cases are currently considered active, but are asymptomatic; 205 have recovered; and there has been one death.

A total of 38,003 people have been tested in the Cayman Islands.

Lee is encouraging everyone invited to contribute to the ongoing screening programme to come forward for testing if invited.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, is 232.