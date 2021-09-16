Nine more children have tested positive in connection with the George Town Primary School outbreak, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said Thursday.

Lee, in his report and accompanying video message, said 1,214 COVID-19 tests were carried out since his last report on Wednesday, with a total of fourteen positive test results recorded.

“Of these, there are ten positive community tests which include nine George Town Primary School students and one prison officer,” he said.

There were also four positive tests in travellers.

Cayman’s overall locally transmitted cases now stands at 27. There are now 57 active COVID-19 cases.

He said more tests and contract tracing is continuing in relation to the situation at the school.

“The outbreak investigation has not yet completed we’re still trying to trace a few more remaining children and their families so please do remain indoors in isolation until you are given a message to say that you can be released,” Lee cautioned in his video message.

Any primary contacts that are identified, he said, are immediately contacted by Public Health given support and advice.

He said the children who returned positive results between Wednesday and Thursday are from Years Two, Three, Four, Five and Six.

He said the prison officer, who was feeling unwell yesterday and got tested, was fully vaccinated.

“So hoping that person will make very good progress but that has obviously put the prison in a difficult position and they have instituted procedures in order to protect both the staff and of course, very importantly the inmates of Her Majesty’s Prison Northward,” he said.

The Cayman Islands Prison Service, in an earlier statement, closed both Northward and Fairbanks to the public and ceased all visits.

He said while it is good news that 61% staff at the prison have received their first dose and 57% are fully vaccinated and inmates are also vaccinated a positive case there is still a concern.

“I know that over half the prisoners are vaccinated so they are in a in a relatively good place but because of their particularly vulnerable nature as an institution where people necessarily cannot always distance. We’re particularly concerned about this and would like to offer our thoughts with all of the teams out there who are having to work very hard and also with everybody who will be very worried about it,” he said.

Lee said near 6,000 PCR tests have been conducted since last Wednesday when the first cases of local transmission were recorded.

“I know that news of more community spread is very stressful and worrying for many in the community. I want to urge everyone who is in insolation to please remain at home as it is the best way to contain the spread. I am also grateful to Public Health for their long-hours attending to contact tracing and in the laboratories to bring us these results,” said Lee said in the written statement.

Cayman’s vaccinations have risen by 1,336 since the 8 Sept.

Over 104,609 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in total in the Cayman Islands. Of these, 54,167 o 76% of 71,106 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50,442 (71%) have completed the two-dose course.

Anyone who is experiencing any respiratory symptoms are asked to contact their general practitioner, usual health clinic, or the flu hotline for advice.

Public Health will advise if it is required to attend the ‘flu clinic or other centres for testing or assessment. The ‘flu hotline can be contacted on 1-800-534-8600, 345-947-3077 or [email protected] .

Residents who suspect that an individual has breached quarantine may make an anonymous report to 943-SAFE (7233) or file an online report at www.exploregov.ky/travel

Mental Health care professionals can be accessed through the Mental Health Helpline at 1.800.534-6463 (MIND), Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

