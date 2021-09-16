Public Health has said a George Town Primary School student and family were placed in 14-day home isolation after a suspected breach, in which three individuals, including the student, travelled to Cayman Brac recently.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Public Health officials said all family members, including the student, have tested negative for COVID-19 at Faith Hospital.

They will remain in home isolation for the stipulated period or until otherwise instructed by Public Health.

The statement follows the circulation of an audio note on WhatsApp earlier in the day informing the public about the incident.

However, the department said there is no cause for public health concern at this time.

- Advertisement -

The acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eryka Simmons, the statement added, reminded the public there are legal consequences for not adhering to mandatory isolation.

“Public Health officials along with the Ministry of Education advise that all George Town Primary School households must continue to isolate, whether results have been received or not, until they are contacted by a Public Health or Education official,” the statement said.

How do you feel after reading this?