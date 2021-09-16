CIIA message to the Cayman Islands public on COVID-19 vaccination

The world is presently facing a global health crisis brought on by COVID-19. To date, collective measures have kept the number of cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands to around 700 persons, while there have been over 218 million worldwide cases confirmed. Our economy has been negatively impacted and hundreds of persons remain unemployed. While we remain effectively closed to tourism, this situation is unlikely to improve and we will remain far from the strong growth experienced two years ago.

One of the best ways to combat the spread of COVID-19 is to avail yourselves of one of the vaccines that are currently available in the country. While the vaccines are not 100% effective against COVID-19, the medical and scientific consensus is that vaccines substantially reduce the chances of transmission, severe illness and death. At the present time, more than 102,000 vaccine doses have been administered in The Cayman Islands and more than 50,000 persons have been fully vaccinated. This equates to approximately 70% of persons who are eligible for vaccination.

With the upcoming opening of our borders, the Cayman Islands Insurance Association, in line with Government recommendations, endorses vaccination as part of the country’s collective effort to protect against this virus. We need all hands on deck. We need YOU to play your part in fighting this virus. We need YOU to protect your families. We need YOU to help restore normalcy to our country.

While vaccination against the virus that causes COVID-19 is not mandatory, we invite you to consider vaccination. If you have already been vaccinated, you may also wish to encourage family members and friends to do so as well.

About the Cayman Islands Insurance Association

The Cayman Islands Insurance Association (“CIIA”) was formed in 2004 to bring together the various associations representing the insurance industry in the Cayman Islands. The intention is to create a single body that can respond to and advise the public on insurance issues and have a single voice in discussions with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, who regulate the insurance industry. We have two Standing Committees: the General Insurance Standing Committee (“GISC”) and the Health Insurance Standing Committee (“HISC”), and the main board of the Cayman Islands Insurance Association which also includes a representative from Life Insurance.

