Woods resigns as Port Director

Set to remain as manager of cruise operations and security

Acting Port Authority Director Joseph Woods has resigned from his post effective next Friday.

Woods, speaking with the Cayman Compass Thursday, said, he will still remain as cruise operations and security manager at the Port Authority when he demits the office of port director.

He said he tendered his resignation on 2 Sept.

While he declined to get into details Woods shared there were challenges with board members that prompted his decision.

“Two [board] members were always undermining me and I decided that the time had come to part ways,” Woods said.

Although there is a new board in place, Woods said the individuals in question have been retained.

The Compass reached out to new PACI board chairman Cline Glidden about Woods’ departure from the post.

He said a statement will be issued by the board.

Woods was named as acting port director back in 2018 after then-director Clement Reid was terminated from the post.

The Authority, at that time, had said Reid’s employment was terminated by “mutual consent.”

Reid had been suspended from his job in May 2018 following a damning Auditor General’s report which had pointed to breaches of hiring rules and excessive spending on office upgrades, among a number of concerns.

The auditors also flagged the suspected theft of boat engines, which was not reported to police.

