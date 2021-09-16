BA to resume flights 3 times a week between Cayman, UK, via Nassau

British Airways will be resuming commercial flights three times a week between Grand Cayman and the UK, via Nassau, Bahamas, as of Monday 27 Sept.

In a statement released earlier today 16, Sept., a spokesperson from the Department of Tourism and Transport said BA will operate a “variable schedule of three times per week” between Grand Cayman and London’s Heathrow Airport. All flights will be via Nassau, a department spokesperson confirmed.

“I am pleased that BA has taken the decision to resume scheduled commercial service to the UK,” said Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in organising and facilitating the repatriation flights, in particular the Governor’s office, Travel Cayman and staff from the Ministry of Tourism and Transport and British Airways.

“Their collective dedication and hard work allowed the essential airbridge between our two countries to remain open while borders were closed.”

A ministry spokesperson advised that passengers arriving in the UK through amber-list countries, such as the Bahamas, must provide proof of vaccination or self-isolate for 10 days.

- Advertisement -

“This means that unvaccinated travellers from the Cayman Islands will have to self-isolate for 10 days if travelling on a BA flight from 27 Sept. onwards,” said the spokesperson.

Currently, the UK is not accepting vaccination cards issued by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority.

“Cayman Islands Public Health have developed a standard certificate in line with other British Overseas Territories which can be used for entry through the UK border,” the ministry said in the statement. “The letters of certification may be requested from the Office of the Medical Officer of Health by emailing [email protected] attaching a copy of their vaccination card, as a screen shot attached to the email request. All requests will take three business days to process.”

Inbound travelers to the Cayman Islands must first receive approval from Travel Cayman by completing the online travel form at https://www.exploregov.ky/travel.

How do you feel after reading this?