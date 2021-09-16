Maintenance work at the Lions Aquatic Centre has been delayed, leaving national swimmers scrambling to find training alternatives.

The Cayman Compass was made aware of the situation after several people complained anonymously about the situation being an “inconvenience”.

The pool was scheduled to reopen in time for the swimming season, which started 1 Sept., but anyone hoping to use the facility has been greeted by closed gates.

Director of Sports Kurt Hyde said via text that due to overseas disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool was unable to reopen as scheduled.

“One has to also consider the current climate we are in,” Hyde told the Compass. “In the existing COVID climate, suppliers’… stocks are low and international shipping is far from normal as delays are anticipated.

“I can confirm, however, that the materials are now on island and works are commencing.”

He added, “Barring no delays and/or interventions from Mother Nature, we are scheduled to reopen mid-October. We apologize for inconveniences incurred by our users and humbly ask for their patience as the Department of Sports strives to provide a safe environment for its users and staff.”

Hyde said that his team at the department, along with the Ministry of Sports, has been assisting the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association by arranging facilities like the Clifton Hunter High School swimming pool to be made available to athletes to continue training.

