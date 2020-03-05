Port boss: No truth to food storage message

Cayman port officials have said there is no truth to a social media message being circulated on WhatsApp claiming that containers are not being allowed to be discharged locally.

“Commerce continues as normal. The protocols of public health are being upheld and there is no need for fear or panic,” acting Port Director Joseph Woods said in a statement to the media Thursday evening.

He issued the statement in response to a voice message that was being circulated alleging that government is not allowing any containers to come into the Cayman Islands.

Woods said the message was advising people to go shopping before the stores are all sold out. “The Port Authority advises the public that that is a completely false statement,” he said.

The message started spreading Thursday.

Woods said the authority offloaded cargo ship Carib Legend Wednesday night, and ship Tropic Jade is scheduled to be offloaded on Friday evening.

“Caribe Mariner has [been] scheduled for discharge on the evening of March 7th, 2020. There is no truth whatsoever to government stopping containers coming into the Island,” he added.

The Port Authority also issued a notice advising of the message and reassuring the public that there is no cause for concern.

“To keep updated on reliable and factual information the public is strongly encouraged to refer to official government sources and social media channels,” the notice added.