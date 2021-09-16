A Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman staff member has been placed in isolation and fellow co-workers sent on remote working and shift duties after contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department issued a statement on the situation late Thursday.

“There is currently no cause for public concern but the staff member will remain isolated until Public Health clearance is received,” the statement said.

This comes as Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported 10 new positive community tests which include nine George Town Primary School students and one prison officer. Four travellers also tested positive.

WORC said, out of an abundance of caution, it has implemented its COVID-19 business continuity plans and moved all employees to a combination of remote working and shifts.

While its office will open Friday, WORC is encouraging customers to utilise the online services available at www.worc.ky, including making payment by debit and credit cards.

Those opting to go to the office, the statement said, will be required to wear masks and sanitise their hands while within the offices.

NRA closes office, drive- thru testing for all employees every two weeks

With community transmission cases climbing, the National Roads Authority has said it has activated its pandemic response plan for COVID-19, which includes the closure of its office until further notice.

Deputy Managing Director Julie Campbell, in a statement Thursday, also advised that as a precautionary measure NRA has arranged with the Health Services Authority to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing for all NRA employees every two weeks.

There will be a continuation of roadworks, but with a limited number of employees assigned to each site, NRA Managing Director Edward Howard confirmed.

COVID-19 safety protocols for staff, include mandating masks and other personal protective equipment, social distancing, hand washing and sanitising.

All employees have been issued masks and hand sanitiser, the statement added.

Anyone with questions should contact NRA’s main line at 946-7780 or email [email protected]

