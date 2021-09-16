On Monday, 20 September, the Cayman Compass will host “Ask the Experts: Cayman’s doctors talk vaccines & COVID-19.”
This one-hour round-table discussion will begin at 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. EST). Details on how to join the online call will be posted here as soon as they are confirmed.
Panel Participants
Ministry of Health and Wellness
Dr. John Lee, Chief Medical Officer
Doctors Hospital
Dr. Yaron Rado, Chief Radiologist
Seven Mile Medical Physicians
Dr. Nyali Taylor, Vascular Surgeon
Dr. Beatriz Esteban, GP
Dr. Sook Yin, GP
Dr. Sarah Cuff, GP
Cayman Fertility Centre
Dr. Joseph Davis, Fertility Specialist
(Additional participants may be added.)
Have your say
Readers are encouraged to submit questions for the medical experts ahead of time to [email protected], via WhatsApp to 526-NEWS (6397), or via the form below:
