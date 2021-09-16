On Monday, 20 September, the Cayman Compass will host “Ask the Experts: Cayman’s doctors talk vaccines & COVID-19.”

This one-hour round-table discussion will begin at 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. EST). Details on how to join the online call will be posted here as soon as they are confirmed.

Panel Participants

Ministry of Health and Wellness

Dr. John Lee, Chief Medical Officer

Doctors Hospital

Dr. Yaron Rado, Chief Radiologist

Seven Mile Medical Physicians

Dr. Nyali Taylor, Vascular Surgeon

Dr. Beatriz Esteban, GP

Dr. Sook Yin, GP

Dr. Sarah Cuff, GP

Cayman Fertility Centre

Dr. Joseph Davis, Fertility Specialist

(Additional participants may be added.)

Have your say

Readers are encouraged to submit questions for the medical experts ahead of time to [email protected], via WhatsApp to 526-NEWS (6397), or via the form below:

