Dozens of bags of waterlogged mortar dumped by roadside

The Department of Environmental Health is investigating the illegal dumping of more than 50 bags of mortar along a dirt road near the Cayman Islands Sailing Club.

A local resident spotted the bags earlier this week and notified her neighbours via a community WhatsApp group.

The Cayman Compass visited the site off Spinnaker Road and found 55 of the 50-pound bags of Contractor’s Choice Multi-Purpose Thin-Set Mortar strewn along the dirt road. Most of the bags of mortar powder appeared to have been waterlogged at some on point and were mostly solid.

After the Compass sent photos of the bags to the DEH, a spokesperson responded that, based on the photos, “clearly this is an act of illegal dumping”.

“Anything placed on properties, such as garbage, vehicles, bulk items without the permission of the owner, is an illegal action and the offender can be prosecuted for littering,” the spokesperson said.

- Advertisement -

Environmental health officers are empowered under the Litter and Public Health Act to prosecute individuals, once it is proven that they are party to acts of illegal dumping.

Referring in general to how such incidents are investigated and processed, the DEH spokesperson said, “A file will be put together for the [Director of Public Prosecution’s] attention once evidence is obtained and an offender identified. In other words, the launch of an investigation is the first step to determine responsibilities and possible responsible.”

The DEH reminded the public that Section 4 of the Litter Law (1997 Revision) states, “Whoever throws down, drops or otherwise deposits and leaves any litter in or into any premises owned or occupied by another without the consent of that other person, the proof whereof shall lie on the person charged, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars or to imprisonment for six months.”

Additional reporting by journalist Alvaro Serey

How do you feel after reading this?