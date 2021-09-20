Department Health Regulatory Services Encourages Electronic Enquiries

The Department of Health Regulatory Services has closed its customer service desk at Government Administration Building, with effect from Monday, 20 September 2021.

For applications, complaints and enquiries, including the Premium Payment Assistance Program (PPAP), the Department encourages customers to use electronic mediums such as email and telephone.

Hard copies of the forms may be placed in the Drop Box at the GAB.

Persons with matters relating to health insurance should email [email protected]

Additional information is available from the DHRS website www.dhrs.gov.ky.

