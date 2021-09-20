Fire Service Continues Inspections

The Cayman Islands Fire Service would like to remind the public of its ongoing inspections of all commercial, industrial and Government buildings.

The inspections help to maintain safety standards for the public, as well as any firefighters that may have to respond to an incident at a specific location. Criteria are based on the local Fire Code and guidelines issued by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) of the United States.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) (Fire Prevention) Tina McBean noted that the Cayman Islands Fire Service is responsible for enforcing fire safety requirements when a building is occupied, as outlined in the Fire Brigade Law.

This process includes commercial properties as well as private residences, when required by a licensing board. This extends to hotel licence and liquor licence holders.

DCFO McBean urged businesses to contact the Fire Service to initiate their annual fire safety inspections. To facilitate the smoothest possible communications between CIFS and businesses requesting inspections, DCFO McBean encouraged business-owners to provide the contact details of a liaison who could be readily accessible throughout the inspection process.

- Advertisement -

Once a fire inspection is scheduled the Fire Prevention Unit will share the checklist of items required for the inspection process.

Inspectors also require copies of different service reports based on the type of fire equipment or devices installed at each premise. This list typically includes:

Annual fire alarm service report

Annual fire extinguisher service report

Annual exit/emergency light service report

Sprinkler report

Fire pump report

Generator Report

Deep well and hydrant service report

Elevator status

Hood cleaning and service report

Following the inspection the Fire Prevention Unit produces a report of any infractions which must be corrected in a timely manner. Fire safety inspectors also provide guidance when required.

DCFO McBean says: “Inspections are an opportunity for firefighters to familiarise themselves with the layout and construction of a particular building, as well as any special hazards that a fire may pose. They are our best means of pro-actively protecting the safety of citizens and residents, and of ensuring the continuity of local businesses.”

The year-round programme is in addition to a routine inspection programme that encompasses: properties that have had fire alarm activity reported by the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC), also known as 911; properties that have had a recent fire, or those where firefighters working in the field identified compliance issues. These properties receive priority on the inspection schedule explains, DCFO McBean.

Based on information received from the DPSC, the Fire Prevention Unit initiates contact with the monitoring services and/or property owner/manager to obtain information surrounding the fire alarm, prior to scheduling an inspection. This process includes a full inspection of the property.

For more information, or to request a fire inspection of their premises, persons should contact the Fire Prevention Unit, Cayman Islands Fire Service, tel. (345) 949-2499 and email [email protected] .

The Cayman Islands Fire Service adheres to the Fire Brigade Law (1995 revision), the 1997 Fire Code, the 1994 Standard Fire Prevention Code and all relevant NFPA Codes.

How do you feel after reading this?