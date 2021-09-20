To celebrate World Heart Day later this month, the Cayman Heart Fund is hosting two events – a virtual heart healthy cooking class and a VIP cinema screening of ‘A Sicilian Dream’.

Get cooking

The first event – Have a Heart Virtual Cooking Class with Zest and Bon Vivant – entails an online cooking class with chef Mo Cubbon on Wednesday, 29 Sept., which is World Heart Day.

This consists of a ‘Have A Heart’ meal kit for two people that includes all ingredients and a recipe card for an appetiser and main course for two, and a paired bottle of red or white wine, which will be delivered to participants’ home or office the day before, between noon and 4pm, so they can cook along with Chef Cubbon.

The price is $125 per couple. To sign up, visit www.zestmeals.ky/collections/events. The order cut-off is Monday, 27 Sept., at noon.

- Advertisement -

Eyes on the screen

Then, on Thursday, 30 Sept., there will be an exclusive screening at the Camana Bay Cinema’s VIP auditorium of ‘A Sicilian Dream’, with Salon Privé Cayman Islands.

The movie tells the story of the Targa Florio, the great road race formerly held in Sicily.

“The film explores the rich and varied history of the grueling race that wound its way through the sublime Sicilian landscape for nearly seventy years,” organisers said.

The film, presented by racing car driver and TV host Alain de Cadenet and television presenter and author Francesco da Mosto, explores the history of the race from its foundations until safety concerns in the mid-1970s regarded it too dangerous to continue.

Road magazine said, “Anyone with an empathy for wheels, engines, excess, spirit, danger and eccentricity will love it.”

Moviegoers are encouraged to wear 1920s dress, and there will be prizes for the best dressed participants.

The movie starts at 7:30pm, and the bar opens at 6pm. The price for this event is $60, and includes a complimentary cocktail and an after party at Agua (cash bar).

Tickets are available from [email protected] or by phoning 326-2997.

Proceeds from both events will go towards the Cayman Heart Fund’s community programmes, which include free health screenings, financial assistance, public education, and Seed 2 Plate – a farm-to-table school garden and culinary programme, launching January 2022.

For more information on either event, email [email protected], visit www.caymanheartfund.com, or call 916-6324.

How do you feel after reading this?