Business in brief: Vanguard Risk Solutions, Vistra

Fidelity Insurance rebrands to Vanguard Risk Solutions

Fidelity Insurance is now called Vanguard Risk Solutions following a rebranding.

Fidelity Insurance (Cayman) Limited was sold by the Fidelity Group in October 2019 to Guardian International Inc. and RoyalStar Holdings Ltd., two large regional insurers.

Under the deal, Fidelity Insurance (Cayman) Limited retained the Fidelity name and brand for an initial period.

Vanguard Risk Solutions remains an independent broker for personal and commercial, health, professional liability, marine, construction and group life insurance.

- Advertisement -

Vistra enters into sale and purchase agreement with Newhaven

Professional services firm Vistra is expanding its company formation and private wealth businesses after entering into a sale and purchase agreement with Newhaven, an independent provider of corporate, fiduciary and business support services.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions.

It will expand company formation and private wealth businesses specifically in the British Virgin Islands, Guernsey, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, where Newhaven has operations.

Regional managing director Jonathon Clifton said the acquisition would particularly bolster Vistra’s position as an incorporation services provider in the BVI market and strengthen front office capabilities in Hong Kong.

Reuben Anstock, CEO of Newhaven, said becoming a part of Vistra’s global network will enable the company to offer clients a broader suite of services.

Anstock, and his senior management team, will remain with the business in senior roles. Newhaven will be rebranded to Vistra upon completion of the transaction.

How do you feel after reading this?