George Town Primary parent investigated for quarantine breach

Mother goes out to sell food despite being placed in quarantine

A George Town Primary School parent is under investigation by police, the Public Health Department and Travel Cayman for breaching quarantine.

In a statement issued 18 Sept., a government spokesperson said, “The woman was found in breach of her mandated quarantine by selling food and doing other business.”

She is one of hundreds of parents and students who was placed into isolation following the COVID-19 outbreak at GTPS.

The community transfer at the primary school was first flagged after a year six student, with no travel history, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday 13 Sept.

The discovery prompted the closure of the school and mass testing of students, staff and parents. The latest results revealed 21 persons, 18 of which were students, have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with the outbreak.

Breaching quarantine laws will ‘not be tolerated’

In the statement, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson warned that people who breach quarantine should expect to face the legal consequences.

“The present breach is a very serious matter,” said Manderson. “Quarantine breaches endanger our entire community. Any failure by persons in quarantine to obey our laws and regulations will not be tolerated.”

A person who is convicted of breaching quarantine could face a fine of up to $10,000 and or be imprisoned for up to two years.

“Our public safety and public health agencies have been working tirelessly to protect the people of the Cayman Islands from the COVID-19 virus. I thank these agencies for their swift response to today’s breach of quarantine,” said Manderson.

The extent of the breach has not been made clear however, Travel Cayman’s Director Cassandra Morris said the public need not be concerned.

“I strongly encourage persons who are in quarantine to take it very seriously and refrain from any action that might breach their quarantine,” said Morris. Along with Public Health and RCIPS, we are all working tirelessly to eradicate the spread of COVID-19 and need to active cooperation and participation of those involved. We can only protect our families, the community, and the nation if those in quarantine adhere to the Regulations.”

