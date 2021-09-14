George Town Primary School will be closed for classes on Tuesday following confirmation that one of its Year 6 students has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release issued early on Tuesday morning, Public Health officials and the Ministry of Education have activated their planned response measures, in line with the current Public Health COVID-19 protocols following a report by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee that the student had returned a positive result.

This latest local transmission is the fourth to be reported since last Thursday.

“Since receiving notification late Monday evening that one of our students has tested positive for COVID-19, we, along with Public Health, have immediately activated our Continuity of Operations Plan for schools. In consultation with Public Health authorities, our staff will be on the ground at GTPS to oversee the implementation of the appropriate measures, and to provide support and guidance where needed,” Director of Education Services Mark Ray said in the statement.

The school, in an advisory on Monday night, issued the following Health Services Authority testing schedule for parents, students and staff:

Reception: 8am in the hall

Year 6: 8am in their classrooms

Year 1: 9am in the hall

Year 2: 10am in the hall

Year 3: 11am in the hall

Year 4: Noon in the hall

Year 5: 1pm in the hall

The ministry is advising students and their families to remain at home until their scheduled testing time.

The school said, out of an abundance of caution, school buses will not run on Tuesday, and parents and students are advised to attend school for testing via private vehicles.

Students and accompanying family members are asked to wear masks and take all precautions around hand hygiene and physical distancing.

The ministry noted that school facilities and buses will be sanitised, and also advised that families will be supported by the school counsellor and other staff.

“I want to reassure the community that Public Health is doing everything to ensure the safety of our students. We can all appreciate that this is a very difficult time for many of us in the community. However, it is best not to spread misinformation, and to cooperate with Public Health officials at this time. I am thankful that we are a highly vaccinated community, which will serve us well during times like these,” said Lee in the statement.

George Town Primary School will remain closed until it receives clearance to return to school from Public Health, the statement noted.

Earlier on Monday, health officials stated that there were 16 positive test results among travellers. Of those, five were vaccinated and three were on the shortest five-day quarantine period.

Health officials are still trying to ascertain the source of the three local COVID-19 transmissions reported last week. None of the three had travelled over the past month, Lee stated in a press conference on Friday.

