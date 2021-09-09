A local resident, along with first responders, has been isolated as the Health Services Authority investigates Cayman’s first suspected community transmission COVID-19 case since last year.

A Government Information Services statement issued early Thursday morning confirmed that the resident, who has no travel history, was admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital Wednesday evening with potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing is ongoing to verify if the person is indeed a symptomatic positive case, the statement noted, and conclusive results are expected to be returned later Thursday.

First responders who have come into contact with the person are being isolated, the statement added. It is unclear how many individuals are in isolation at this time.

This announcement comes hours after Premier Wayne Panton, speaking at a media briefing Wednesday, said government was moving ahead with its phased reopening plan which allows for the return of commercial flights and leisure travellers.

Panton, in the statement, sought to assure the public while the test results are pending.

“While we keenly await confirmation of the test results from the HSA, I’d like to reassure the public that all of the necessary testing, protective protocols, and precautions have been implemented. As we have always done, we will be guided by the science and take the necessary steps to protect the safety of our people,” he said.

Cayman’s last reported locally transmitted case was registered last year.

The statement said more information will be provided following the outcome of the testing.

