COVID-19 vaccination schedule September 2021

COVID-19 vaccination clinic reminders:  

  • COVID vaccine is available to ALL persons 12 years and over (regardless of surname).
  • Photo ID showing date of birth is still required, however, persons no longer need to provide identification to demonstrate they are an ordinarily and legally resident
  • Bring your completed consent form for Dose 1. Visit hsa.ky to download the form here
  • Persons who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
  • When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
  • Do not laminate your vaccination card at any time. (If you have already done so, please bring your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.)
  • Park in the long-term parking lot.
  • Do not bring children, when possible.
  • No pets allowed at the vaccination clinic.
  • Facemasks required.
  • Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
