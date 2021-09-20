Quarantine breach case heads to court in October

Two West Bay men charged with breaching quarantine are due to make their initial Summary Court appearance next month.

According to court documents, Mario Eduardo Abarca Cervera and Richard Lonnie Parchment were each charged with one count of failing to comply with the Control of COVID-19 (No. 3) Regulations, 2020 (SL 157 of 2020).

The charge alleged that Cervera, 38, and Parchment, 56, jointly breached the quarantine regulations on 31 March 2021, when Parchment visited and interacted with Cervera, who was at home in mandatory self-isolation.

According to the documents, the breach was discovered when health officials who were on routine patrol attended Cervera’s residence and heard both men laughing from within the home.

Police were called to Cervera’s home. When officers arrived both men were discovered standing closer than six feet, without wearing masks, and talking while Parchment showed Cervera something on his phone.

- Advertisement -

When questioned by officers, both men said they were coworkers and Parchment was showing Cervera a work-related matter on his phone. Following the breach, the men were sent to quarantine in a government facility.

An initial Summary Court appearance date has been set for 5 Oct.

How do you feel after reading this?