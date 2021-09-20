Cayman advances in CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship

Cayman Islands under-20 women’s national football team delivered a dominant performance en route to advancing in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

Cayman won Group B during the qualifiers in Curaçao, defeating both Bahamas and Anguilla in clean-sheet victories. Head coach Alexander González said his team was not fully prepared but still proved to be superior.

“We always had the conviction that our team would compete with dignity in this tournament, despite all the difficulties we had to finally form the team,” González told the Cayman Compass. “Many important players did not participate… for different reasons and in the end, we travelled with 15 courageous young people who put the name of Cayman Islands very high.”

Cayman first defeated Bahamas 2-0 on Monday, 13 Sept., then Anguilla 3-0 on Friday, 17 Sept., continuing the women’s unbeaten streak in 2021. The senior women also delivered a historic performance last month, dominating an international friendly tournament, winning three clean-sheet games.

However, with the U20’s now advancing, the players will be facing stiffer competition, but González says he will prepare his squad accordingly.

“There is a lot of work to do,” said González. “[We need to] consolidate our game model at different game moments, as well as strengthen the physical condition of our young players to face higher-ranking teams.”

Martha Godet, director of the Cayman Islands Football Association women’s programme, added that she is grateful for the assistance the national team has received thus far.

“A big thanks to Cayman Airways who facilitated our travel to and from Curaçao [and] to our president Alfredo Whittaker who continues to passionately support our national programmes,” Godet told the Compass.

Godet and her team will now turn their attention to the senior women’s squad, who will be competing in the CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifiers this November.

