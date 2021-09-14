Cayman top Bahamas in women’s U20 CONCACAF Qualifiers

The Cayman Islands under-20 women’s national football team kicked off group play in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers in Curacao, by defeating Bahamas 2-0 on Monday, 13 Sept.

The win placed Cayman in first for Group B ahead of Anguilla and Bahamas, which replaced Martinique just weeks after that country withdrew.

Cayman attacker Molly Kehoe scored both times for her team, once in the 45th minute and again in the 70th.

“I had to stay confident and patient,” Kehoe told the Cayman Compass after the match. “I received some good passes from my teammates and took my opportunities and finished two.”

The team will go up against Anguilla on Friday, 17 Sept. at 7pm Cayman time.

