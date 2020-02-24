Cayman ends run at CONCACAF U20 Championship

Cayman’s boys under 20 national football team returned home with a win and two losses after competing at the CONCACAF U20 Championship, in Puerto Rico. The tournament consisted of four groups. The winner of each group advances to the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup, in Indonesia.

Day one of the tournament kicked off at the Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium with Cayman losing to Puerto Rico 4-2. Corey Smith scored both goals for Cayman during that match. The Caymanian youngsters then went on to beat Bermuda 2-1. Cayman trailed by a goal after Bermuda opened scoring. Syrus Connolly then found the back of the net to equalise, which was followed by the game-winning header from teammate D’Andre Rowe just before the final whistle blew. In the final game of the CONCACAF U20 Championship, Cayman lost 3-0 to Barbados.

Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe and Barbados all won their respective groups and will be moving on to play at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia next year.