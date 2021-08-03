Since kicking off the 2021 Women’s Festival in Turks and Caicos on Thursday, 29 July, Cayman’s senior women’s national football team has dominated the tournament.

“Our team displayed composure and great skills on the pitch,” Cayman’s women’s team head coach Martha Godet told the Cayman Compass.

Cayman kicked off their first FIFA friendly, defeating Bahamas 4-0 at the TCIFA National Academy. They followed that with another win, this time against the US Virgin Islands in a match that finished 5-0.

“Playing against a young, skilful…USVI team was another great challenge,” said Godet.

“However, by sticking to the game plan, the Cayman team defeated them.”

On Monday, 2 August, Cayman captured the festival tournament trophy, after defeating Bahamas 4-0, in the first place playoff.

Cayman’s attacker Suzani Lucas opened the scoring six minutes into the match, with teammate Neesah Godet finding the back of the net three minutes later. Serena Nelson added the final two goals (in the 89th and 91st minutes) of the match.

“Our team’s performance overall was excellent, which gives us a lot of hope for future challenges,” Godet added.

The national team is expected to return to Cayman on Tuesday, where they will quarantine as per COVID-19 protocols.