CIIPA Community Service Project Benefits Elderly

George Town, Cayman Islands 28 July 2021 – Last Saturday, CIIPA members, donning the signature orange “Seniors Rock” t-shirts could be seen from West Bay to East End delivering much-needed supplies to Meals on Wheels clients.

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants’ (CIIPA) inaugural community service project launched this month to create new volunteer opportunities for members. Committee Chair, Laurie Mernett says, “CIIPA has supported numerous charities over the years through fundraising events, but we wanted to create a more hands-on experience for our members. I would like to thank fellow committee member, Suzanne Scott who took the lead and made this great project come to fruition.”

The project was coordinated through Meals on Wheels to identify 25 seniors across Grand Cayman in need of hurricane supplies. CIIPA donated the supplies for the kits, which were then assembled and delivered by more than 50 volunteers.

While briefing volunteers ahead of deliveries, Meals on Wheels General Manager, Jennifer West pointed out many of their clients are not only in need of food, but social interaction as well. Ms. West thanked volunteers noting, “the amazing team ensured 25 of our most vulnerable seniors are equipped with emergency supplies and food.” To learn more about Meals on Wheels, visit www.mealsonwheels.ky.

CIIPA’s Membership Engagement Committee has a number of projects on the horizon including the charity run and the annual awards gala set for 18 September recognising Caymanians achieving key milestones in their accounting careers.