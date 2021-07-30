The Cayman Islands women’s national football team kicked off their FIFA friendly in Turks and Caicos on Thursday, 29 July, defeating Bahamas 4-0 at the TCIFA National Academy.

The game marked the first time in almost two years that the Cayman Islands Football Association’s women’s team has competed internationally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. National coach Martha Godet said her team’s training during the off-season contributed to the results.

“I’m so immensely proud of our women’s national team,” Godet told the Cayman Compass via WhatsApp. “The hard work that our coaches have put in preparing the team is paying off. The squad displayed great sportsmanship and teamwork… which makes our job easier.”

Cayman’s attacker Suzani Lucas opened the scoring 18 minutes into the match, with teammate Molly Kehoe finding the back of the net at the halftime mark. Serena Nelson added a goal in the 77th minute and Kehoe finished the scoring with her second goal only seconds later.

Godet said her team displayed great determination.

“Team Cayman kept the momentum until the [final] whistle,” said Godet. “Technically we were a much better team and the results show it.”

She added that credit should also be given to beleaguered CIFA president Alfredo Whittaker, who has been criticised by players on the men’s national team and handed a six-month ban by FIFA relating to Cayman’s 29 March World Cup qualifying match against Canada in Bradenton, Florida.

“We are so grateful to CIFA and our President Alfredo Whittaker for his continued support with the national programs, his passion for the game at all levels is truly amazing,” she said. “I take this opportunity to thank the staff of HSA (Health Services Authority) for their support in assisting the Cayman delegation with administering the PCR tests, the Cayman Islands Government for their… quarantine facilities, parents and many other supporters.”

The squad will now turn its focus to the upcoming match with the US Virgin Islands, set for Sunday, 1 August.