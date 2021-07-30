Maples Group appoints six partners in Cayman

Maples and Calder (Cayman) LLP, the Maples Group’s law firm, has announced the promotion of six of its lawyers in the Cayman Islands to partners across the firm’s corporate, finance, and funds and investment management practice groups.

Louise Cowley, Lee Davis, Robin Harding, Shari Howell, Amanda Lazier and Stephen Watler are now partners in the firm.

Managing partner Matthew Gardner said in a press release, “I am delighted to announce the promotions of these talented lawyers within our Cayman Islands practice. Their appointments further strengthen the depth of senior expertise across our practice areas and also highlights the firm’s dedication to consistently delivering the highest level of service to its clients from a trusted team of experienced lawyers.”

He added, “I would like to congratulate each of our new Partners on their well-deserved appointments and look forward to their continued success with the firm”.

These appointments form part of the law firm’s annual global promotions.

Maples issued brief biographies of the new partners, stating:

Lazier, who has been appointed as a partner in the finance practice group, has significant experience advising clients in a wide variety of capital markets transactions and securities regulatory matters, including public debt and equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, private placements, and corporate governance and compliance matters.

Davis, a partner in the funds and investment management practice, advises hedge and private equity funds on their establishment and ongoing legal and regulatory compliance in the Cayman Islands. He also advises on general corporate and commercial matters.

Cowley, a partner in the corporate practice, advises on a wide variety of corporate, investment funds and finance transactions, in particular private equity funds, hedge funds and leveraged finance.

Harding, a partner in the finance practice, has extensive experience in international capital markets, banking, fund finance, Islamic finance, structured finance (particularly CLOs), securitisations, repackagings, credit funds and other CLO investment structures and listings on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange.

Howell, also a partner in the finance practice, has extensive experience advising on asset finance transactions, with an emphasis on aircraft financing and leasing deals, including transactions with capital markets or Islamic elements, aircraft registrations, vessel financing and registrations, and general corporate commercial matters.

Watler, who has been appointed as a partner in the fund and investment management practice, advises on the formation and maintenance of all types of investment funds, including private equity funds and hedge funds. He also has extensive experience advising Asian clients on unit trusts, SPCs and other investment fund structures as well as providing advice on general corporate and commercial matters.