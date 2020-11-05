Business in brief

Newly-qualified Caymanian lawyer joins Maples

Chantal Martin is the fourth Caymanian this year to complete her articles of clerkship at Maples and Calder.

Justice Williams admitted Martin as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands on 27 Oct. Her admission was moved by James Eldridge, the law form’s dispute resolution and insolvency partner, a Maples Group press release said.

Martin joins the firm’s corporate practice as an associate.

She holds a degree in English and European Law from Queen Mary University of London and is a graduate at the BPP Law School, London campus where she completed a Legal Practice Course with distinction. Martin was a recipient of the firm’s legal scholarship programme and first joined Maples as an intern in the corporate department.

She is a member of the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association and both 100 Women in Finance and 100 Women in Finance NextGen.

Maples said it has enabled 40 Caymanians to become attorneys since 2005. The firm currently has three more articled clerks in training and a further two who will commence their training in 2021.

CUC declares dividend

The board of directors of Caribbean Utilities Company has declared a dividend of US$0.175 per Class A Ordinary Share, or an annualised dividend of $0.70 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 15 Dec. to shareholders of record on 1 Dec.

Mourant named Offshore Law Firm of the Year

Mourant has won’Offshore Law Firm of the Year’ at the 2020 Lawyer Awards.

It is the fourth time the firm has been awarded the title, including the inaugural award in 2004.

Mourant’s award submission focussed, in particular, on the growth in the firm’s Cayman Islands practice in Asia and North America, its role as legal adviser for funds in Jersey, the development of its governance services business and its operational endeavours, including the introduction of a paperless client on-boarding programme.

Mourant was one of seven firms shortlisted for the ‘Offshore Firm of the Year’ title.