Road closures for Cayman Pride Parade

The RCIPS is advising the public of the following road closures taking place on Saturday, 31 July, beginning at 1pm, in order to facilitate the 2021 Gay Pride Parade.

West Bay Road will be closed between the Seven Mile Public Beach roundabout, and Lime Tree Bay Avenue, from 1pm.

The parade will proceed south along West Bay Road from 3pm, and road junctions to the north and south of the parade’s position will be closed as the parade proceeds.

Traffic travelling in either direction on West Bay Road and approaching these closed junctions will be diverted onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

As the procession passes closed junctions, these will be re-opened to afford motorists the use of the road to the rear of the procession.

The procession will end at Palm Heights on West Bay Road, after which the roadway will be fully re-opened to traffic. This is expected to happen at about 5pm.

Motorists travelling in the vicinity of West Bay Road on Saturday are advised be mindful of delays, exercise caution, and follow the instructions of any police officers present.