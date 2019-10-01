Three Maples partners named among ‘50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds’

Hedge Fund Journal included Maples partners Gwyneth Rees, Harjit Kaur and Heidi de Vries in its ‘50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds’ report.

The report highlights women in hedge funds, allocators to hedge funds and associated service providers and features portfolio managers, C-suite roles, general counsel, HR professionals, sales, marketing and business development professionals and investor relations professionals.

Rees was the only Cayman Islands-based lawyer named in the report, while Kaur’s and De Vries’s inclusion follows their recent promotions to co-head of the firm’s London Funds & Investment Management team and joint managing partner of the London office, respectively.

Meanwhile, Legal Week identified Cayman Islands trusts and private client lawyer Maxine Bodden as a ‘Rising Star’ in its Private Client Global Elite Directory 2019. As an associate at Maples and Calder, she specialises in advising banks, trust companies and private individuals on the establishment and ongoing administration of Cayman Islands trusts.