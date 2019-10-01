CFA Society and CIIPA partner in ethics challenge

The CFA Society Cayman Islands and Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants are collaborating in the first-ever Global Corporate Ethics Challenge.

The global initiative was previously staged at university and secondary school levels and will now become the first corporate challenge internationally.

The challenge is led by Siddhant Jain Jaiswal and Richard Maparura from the CFA Society’s education and membership team and CIIPA’s ethics committee chaired by Craig Smith.

Jaiswal, the Ethics Challenge coordinator, noted that participants will gain experience in ethical decision-making and are exposed to real-world ethical dilemmas while sharing experiences and knowledge.

Maparura added that “the Ethics Challenge embodies the mission of the

CFA Institute by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence”.

Participants will be broken down into teams which will receive an ethics case study. The teams will have just over four weeks to meet, review and analyse the case study and prepare a presentation. On 29 Nov., the teams will present their analysis and recommendations to a panel of judges from the CFA Society, CIIPA and the public sector.

CIIPA’s Smith said, “As professional accountants, we are entrusted with protecting the public interest which is why ethical decision-making is part of the foundation of our profession.”

CIIPA members interested in participating can register at www.ciipa.ky/CFA-Ethics-Challenge.