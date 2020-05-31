Maples donates US$135,000 to charities

The Maples Group announced that, since the outbreak of COVID-19, it has donated more than US$135,000 to local organisations that are supporting the community through the pandemic. This comes in addition to the group’s ongoing non-COVID-19 related donations and charitable work.

Maples said employee donations and its philanthropic programme benefitted 10 organisations.

Maples is running a ‘Dress for your Day’ initiative that gives employees the option to donate a portion of their monthly salary to charities. The firm matches the donations made by its employees.

This year, Maples is giving the proceeds raised from this initiative to support organisations that are providing essential services during COVID-19.

The following organisations and charities received $14,000 each: Acts of Random Kindness; Cayman Islands Crisis Centre; Department of Children and Family Services; Feed Our Future Cayman; Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman; Meals on Wheels; and NCVO.

Maples said it plans to make similar donations through this initiative later this year.

The group is providing additional support as part of community programme to the Cayman Food Bank, GirlForce100 and Cayman Finance’s ‘Feeding the Frontline’ initiative, which provided more than 450 meals to healthcare workers at the Health Services Authority during the Easter weekend.

Maples donated more than US$25,000 to the Cayman Food Bank to support the distribution of food. The money will also be used to help purchase a new delivery truck to meet the increased demand for food supplies.

To ensure local high school students can continue their studies online, Maples has sponsored the purchase of 25 new laptops for students at John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School. The recipients were identified by teachers in collaboration with the GirlForce 100 mentorship programme, an initiative developed by 100 Women in Finance.

Matthew Gardner, managing partner of Maples and Calder in Cayman, said, “We recognise that actions matter and that speed of response is particularly critical at this time. The management and personnel at the Maples Group wish to extend a well-deserved thank you to the organisations and frontline workers who are working tirelessly during this time to support those in need in our community.”

Scott Somerville, CEO of the fiduciary arm of Maples, said the group was pleased to match the donations of its employees to the charities. “We hope that the additional funding will help them to continue to support those in the community who need it the most,” he added.