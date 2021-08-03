Caymanian John Reno Jackson selected for prestigious Caribbean Residency program

Caymanian multi-disciplinary artist, John Reno Jackson has been selected as one of twelve emerging Caribbean artists, writers, and curators to participate in the prestigious Caribbean Linked VI.

The 25-year old creative genius began his exploration through painting in 2015, partaking in foundational courses at the London Academy of Art. Jackson has since then travelled across the Caribbean, United States, and even to PADA Studios in Portugal to continue his studies through residencies and correspondence courses.

A notable artist, Jackson has exhibited works across galleries in New York City, London, and locally, most recently having two works showcased in the 2021 Cayman Islands Biennial at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.

The regional residency, Caribbean Linked VI, organised by Ateliers ’89 Foundation in collaboration with ARC Inc. and The Fresh Milk Art Platform Inc., is currently hosting its first virtual residency from July 30th – August 31st due to COVID-19, to bridge the time until participants are able to meet physically in Aruba in August 2022.

The residency program supports emerging creatives across the French, English, Spanish, and Dutch speaking Caribbean. Participating artists for Caribbean Linked VI include Claudio Arnell (Saint Martin), Taisha Carrington (Barbados), Romelinda Maldonado (Aruba), Akley Olton (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Susana Pilar (Cuba), John Reno Jackson (Cayman Islands), Sarabel Santos-Negrón (Puerto Rico), Samuel Sarmiento (Aruba/Venezuela) and Béliza Troupé (Guadeloupe).

To read more information about the participants, visit https://caribbeanlinked.com/editions/caribbean-linked-vi/artists-critics/ and visit their website at https://caribbeanlinked.com/

For more information about John Reno Jackson and his work, please visit his website https://www.johnrenojackson.com/