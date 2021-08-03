Collas Crill’s dispute resolution practice continues to grow in Cayman Islands

Collas Crill has further expanded its burgeoning dispute resolution practice in the Cayman Islands with the recent addition of five litigation attorneys.

Led by managing partner Stephen Leontsinis, Collas Crill’s dispute resolution team in the Cayman Islands is acknowledged as a market-leading presence and known for dealing with the jurisdictions’ largest and most complicated offshore matters. Rocco Cecere heads up the firm’s market leading section 238 merger appraisal practice.

The firm has recently welcomed counsels Zachary Hoskin and Natascha Steiner-Smith, both of whom join from top tier law firms in the Cayman Islands and with significant offshore experience. In addition, Annalisa Shibli joined as an associate after having spent over seven years in another leading Cayman Islands law firm. Ronan O’Doherty, who has spent the past five years specialising in insolvency and restructuring at A&L Goodbody in Dublin, has also joined. Earlier this year, the firm also hired senior associate Charlotte Walker who relocated from the BVI where she worked on high-profile commercial litigation and insolvency matters, after having previously practiced at Macfarlanes in London.

The team now includes 13 litigators, with growth set to continue in the year ahead.

Stephen Leontsinis said: ‘I am delighted to welcome our new dispute resolution colleagues, all of whom are exceptional lawyers with solid experience in insolvency, commercial and trust litigation matters.

‘The growth of the team reflects the growing number of high-value, multi-jurisdictional instructions we are receiving. This additional expertise and experience will support increasing strength and depth in some of our fastest growing markets, including section 238 proceedings and international arbitration matters.’

Rocco Cecere further commented: ‘We are delighted to welcome our new joiners. They are all highly talented and experienced lawyers who will strengthen our offering and allow us to continue to service our clients at the highest level as the practice expands.’