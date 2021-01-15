Skylar Mack no longer is in the Cayman Islands.

Mack returned to the United States Friday after she and her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, were released from prison. The two were sentenced to two months in prison for their respective roles in a quarantine breach case that garnered international media attention.

Mack, 18, a US visitor, and Caymanian Ramgeet, 24, served a total of 31 days out of a two-month prison sentence.

The couple was incarcerated for breaking Cayman’s COVID-19 suppression regulations. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on 29 Nov., when Mack removed a government-issued tracking device and left quarantine after only two days of the required 14-day isolation period in order to watch Ramgeet participate in a jet-ski race.

Initially, Mack and Ramgeet were each sentenced in Summary Court to perform 40 hours of community service and to pay $2,600 to cover mandatory quarantine accommodation costs. The Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions subsequently appealed that sentence as too lenient before the Grand Court, which then imposed four months in prison.

However, the couple appealed the higher sentence to the Court of Appeal, which later reduced the prison time to two months.

In its written judgment, the appeals judges said the only reason they reduced the jail time was because the defendants were the first to be sentenced under new, stricter COVID-19 suppression regulations, and there were no guidelines at the time of the verdict to assist the judge.

Mack and Ramgeet then had their respective sentences reduced by a further five days, which is allowable under Section 30 (2) of the Prisons Law which details pre-discharge leave: “A convicted prisoner shall, at the discretion of the Director, be eligible during the thirty days prior to the date of that prisoner’s anticipated discharge for up to five days pre-discharge leave to be taken on such conditions as the Director may think necessary.”

The court also restricted Mack from re-entering Cayman as long as the borders remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.