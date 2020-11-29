Police are investigating an alleged breach of quarantine by a traveller who had been in isolation at a residence after arriving on island.

According to Travel Cayman, the breach was reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service today, 29 Nov.

The traveller was detained by police under the Public Health Law and moved to a government facility, under 24-hour security, at the suspect’s expense.

A press release on the breach stated that a file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision.

This is the latest in a number of recent quarantine breaches.

A couple were fined $1,000 each on Monday, 23 Nov. after pleading guilty to breaching quarantine-in-residence protocols. The couple, who have since departed Cayman, have been banned from returning to the islands while COVID-19 measures remain in place.

And on Wednesday, 25 Nov., Travel Cayman Director Tasha Ebanks-Garcia said in a release that three other suspected breaches of quarantine were being investigated. No update on those three cases had been released by authorities by Sunday night.

The traveller in today’s case tested negative on a COVID-19 test on arrival but had not yet completed the mandatory 14-day isolation period when the breach occurred, Travel Cayman said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Travel Cayman Mobile Compliance team, in conjunction with Public Health, has started contact tracing and any residents found to have been in close contact with the traveller in question will be contacted,” the release stated.

Under new regulations, anyone found to be in breach of mandatory isolation will be warned for intended prosecution and are liable on conviction to a fine of $10,000 and imprisonment for two years.

A statement issued by government last week said regulations to increase quarantine-breach penalties would be enacted on Monday, 30 Nov., but a government spokesperson clarified today that they came into force on Friday.