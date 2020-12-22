Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet – the couple whose quarantine breach case has garnered international headlines – had their sentences reduced from four months to two months in jail.

Both were originally ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and pay $2,600 to the Cayman Islands government. That amount is the standard each person must pay to stay at a government-approved quarantine facility.

The Crown, however, appealed the sentence and the Grand Court’s Justice Roger Chapple increased the sentence to four months in jail. The Court of Appeal heard Mack and Ramgeet’s appeals Tuesday morning via video link from the UK.

Mack removed a tracking device required through Cayman’s quarantine-at-home programme and left the residence where she was staying to attend a jet-ski event. Ramgeet was convicted of aiding and abetting Mack.

Early in Tuesday’s proceedings, attorney Ben Tonner, representing Mack and Ramgeet, told the court that the primary thrust of their submission is that Chapple was wrong to have interfered with the Summary Court sentence because Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez’s sentence fell well within the range of her sentencing powers and was not the lowest-possible sentence that she could have imposed.

Check back on this story throughout the day for updates.