Animal shelter full to capacity

The shelter’s opening hours

• M/ T/F: 7am to 5pm

• W/Th: 7am to 1pm

• Saturday: 7am to 4pm

•Sunday: 7am to Noon

•Christmas, Boxing Day: 8am to Noon

The Humane Society’s animal shelter is packed full of puppies, kittens, cats and dogs in the run-up to the holidays.

The shelter is appealing for people to help offer them new homes.

The Humane Society also is looking for dog-walkers to take the canines for a stroll and to give them a break from the shelter.

And with additional animals comes additional waste, so the shelter is also asking for people to drop off newspapers, towels and ‘puppy pee pads’ to help keep the animals in the shelter clean.

For more information, call the Humane Society at 949-1461 or email [email protected].