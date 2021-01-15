Protect Our Future takes on road safety

Following an accident in which Cayman International School’s physical education teacher Greg Simcoe was badly injured when he was struck by a car, members of youth action group Protect Our Future is calling on government to take stronger measures to make local roads safer.

Simcoe was walking his dog along West Bay Road on 16 Dec. when he was struck by a Toyota Hiace van. Simcoe remains in hospital in stable condition, police said. His dog was killed in the accident.

Police say the matter is still under investigation. To date, there have been no arrests or charges. The driver of the van was not injured in the collision.

Some members of the Protect Our Future group are from Cayman International School, and they say they were heavily impacted by the accident involving the man they know as Coach Greg. The group met last week to focus on road safety.

In a statement, Protect Our Future said, “In response to a horrible traffic accident just before the Christmas holiday, which left an amazing community leader in critical condition, the members of Protect Our Future have come together to propose specific changes regarding our road systems.”

The group lamented that the accident involving Simcoe was one of almost 250 road traffic accidents that occurred in December.

Protect Our Future is calling for government and police to implement more stringent steps to help combat accidents on local roads, including the following five proposals:

The CIG should coordinate with the RCIPS to enforce many more regular check points in every district, especially in areas where speed violations are prominent. These check points should regularly monitor speeding and drunk driving. Stricter consequences should be put in place for traffic violations regarding both speeding and drunk driving. The necessary order should include: community service and fines, and licence suspension, followed by jail time depending on the number of violations. The CIG should create an efficient app system that tracks all public buses so that any resident or tourist can easily locate and anticipate public transport. CIG should distribute blinking bike lights to households for all bikers and pedestrians to ensure that they are clearly visible. Proper bike lanes and sidewalks should be enhanced in order to encourage biking and promote safety. The current systems are not effective or safe.

In the statement, the group added, “Of course, many of our island’s accidents would also be mitigated by addressing the traffic issue and halting of importation of so many new cars. However, that can be addressed separately through other policy measures.

“Our objective is to address the safety of our roads. Sadly, many of our community members do not understand that our vehicles are also dangerous weapons if not used properly.”

Protect Our Future president Ben Somerville, 17, said, “While Coach Greg’s horrific accident is one that has left our community in shock, these instances are not a new occurrence. The Cayman Islands road systems and regulations have been a faulted area for many years now. With a lack of regulation in regards to pedestrians biking and walking, minimal speed and drunk-driving checks, and minute consequences for committing a DUI or speeding, the students of Protect Our Future – and even the broader Caymanian community – believe that our roadways have become out of control.

“While our proposed solutions require effort and time, taking any steps at all to improve the safety of our roadways is a step in the right direction. Our intention is not to ridicule our government or these structures, but to advocate for positive changes that will keep our community safer.”

Jim Urquhart, principal at Cayman International School, told the Compass, “Coach Greg and his wife are very grateful to the community for their well wishes, prayers and kindness. It is has been just over four weeks since the accident. Coach Greg was in critical condition for a considerable amount of time. Thanks to Greg’s strength, his wife’s spirit, and the skilled care of the doctors, nurses, specialists, technicians, and paramedics on island – Greg is no longer in critical condition and is starting to recover.

“He is not able to have visitors yet. It will be a long journey of recovery, one for which I know he, his wife and the community are ready.”