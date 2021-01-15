Those travelling from the Cayman Islands to the United Kingdom will now be required to isolate as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will be suspending its travel corridor initiative from Monday, 18 Jan.

Under the initiative, travellers from 64 countries – which includes Overseas Territories like Cayman – were allowed to enter the UK without having to self-isolate on arrival.

However, starting Monday, and in place until at least 12 Feb., travellers will be required to complete a passenger locator form, possess a negative COVID-19 test pre-departure to the UK, and isolate for 10 days on arrival.

A statement Friday from the Governor’s Office in Cayman advising of the suspension said, “This will affect the BA flights from Grand Cayman to London on 29 January and 12 February (expected to be confirmed shortly).”

It added, however, that the UK is operating a ‘Test to Release’ scheme where the 10-day isolation period may be reduced if the passenger pays for a private COVID-19 test.

An updated list of approved UK/Cayman flights is expected to be released later on Friday.

This week, Cayman instituted a pre-testing requirement for entry.

On Friday, the UK initiated a ban on travellers from South America, Portugal and Cape Verde following the discovery of a new COVID variant in Brazil.

British and Irish citizens, and foreign nationals with residence rights, will still be able to travel but must isolate for 10 days, a BBC report stated.