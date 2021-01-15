What to bring with you • Mask

Cayman’s Health Services Authority has extended its COVID-19 testing clinic hours to accommodate those now facing new travel requirements for international travel.

The United States earlier this week issued protocols requiring negative COVID-19 tests prior to boarding a plane bound for the US. Similar protocols were put in place by the UK last week.

In response, the HSA has now opened appointment times from 8:30-10:30am on Saturday, 23 Jan., in order to accomodate the Cayman Airways flight bound for Miami on 26 Jan. Appointments can be made online at www.hsa.ky/Appointment/.

“Many countries are now requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding, therefore persons are reminded to check the requirements of countries they are travelling to and to book your COVID test in the timeframe required,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “We will be expanding our testing hours even further and will advise the public once these additional clinics have been scheduled.”

The COVID testing clinic is located at the Cayman Islands Hospital, in the old Physiotherapy Department location.

Those getting the COVID-19 test are reminded to wear a face mask and bring along Government issued photo ID. Any additional questions regarding testing, please email [email protected].

The Cayman Islands Forensic Science Laboratory, which conducts the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests used to identify coronavirus is those infected, is accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA,) the HSA statement said.

How to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test:

Visit hsa.ky/Appointment/ or click on the COVID-19 Info link on the HSA website.

Choose the date and time. Appointments must be made at least two business days in advance.

Enter your information as all persons need to pre-register (no walk-ins).

You will receive an email confirming the date, time and location of your appointment.

Show up for your appointment on time. The screening process only takes a few minutes.

Test results will be emailed to the patient approximately 24 hours after test.

Results will also be posted to the patient’s free MyHSA Patient Portal account. For more information on the portal, visit hsa.ky/our-services/patient-portal-info/

Meanwhile Cayman Airways, in a statement Thursday, advised passengers of new travel protocols in the Cayman Islands that require travellers aged 10 and older to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to their travel date when checking in for their flight to the Cayman Islands from any country.

Accepted COVID-19 PCR tests United Kingdom: UKAS accredited laboratory or NHS.

USA/Americas/worldwide: JC (Joint Commission) or JCI (Joint Commission International),

ISO or COLA (Commission on Office/Laboratory Accreditation) accredited laboratories; or

National Public Health Laboratories or other government approved providers.

Passengers who do not meet this requirement will not be able to travel, it said.

“Travellers’ pre-arrival PCR test results will be checked by the airline’s airport staff as part of the check-in process for flights destined to the Cayman Islands. A further check will be carried out by Customs and Border Control (CBC) on arrival in Cayman,” the CAL statement said.

A paper copy of the PCR test results is recommended, but an e-copy of the results is also acceptable.