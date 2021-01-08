Travellers heading to the UK are now required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before departing, according to new travel requirements announced Friday by Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The requirement applies to Overseas Territories, including travellers from Cayman Islands.

“International arrivals to the UK will need to prove they’ve received a negative Covid-19 test, no more than 72 hours before departure,” Governor Martyn Roper advised Friday in a post on his official Facebook page.

A statement from the Governor’s Office said the travel changes are “to help protect against new strains of coronavirus circulating internationally”.

The Cayman Compass reached out to Travel Cayman and Cayman’s UK office for comment on Friday morning and have not yet received a response.

The announcement came one day after Premier Alden McLaughlin announced that Cayman will be requiring travellers to produce a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure before being allowed to board their flight.

COVID-19 press conference COVID-19 press conference Posted by Cayman Compass on Thursday, January 7, 2021

The new requirement commences 14 Jan. and applies to all travellers aged 10 and older arriving.

Speaking at Thursday’s media briefing, McLaughlin said travelers will need to show evidence of the negative PCR test and airlines will be checking passengers’ documentation.

The airlines, he said, will deny boarding to anyone without proof of a negative test. Customs and Border Control will also require this document.

Cabinet approved the measure on Tuesday in response to the new highly transmissible strain of the virus.

Secretary Shapps announced that the new requirement for entry into UK starts from 11 Jan. and applies to inbound passengers arriving by boat, plane or train.

The new strains of coronavirus have been seen in the UK, the US, Denmark and South Africa.

“On arrival back into the UK, Border Force will check passengers test results through the current spot check regime, to ensure that individuals are compliant with the new rules, and passengers will be subject to an immediate fine of £500 (CI$565),” the statement said.

Travellers are also required to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arrival into England.

More information, including the limited exemptions which apply, can be found here.