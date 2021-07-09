Six athletes represent Cayman in the NACAC Championships

Several junior track and fielders are representing the Cayman Islands at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) under-18 and under-23 championships in Costa Rica, which starts today and runs until 11 July.

Lacee Barnes, Rasheem Brown, Karim Murray and recently announced Olympian Shalysa Wray will participate in the U23 division, while Rachael Pascal and Marlon Satahoo will compete in the U18 division.

“The association originally selected 18 athletes; however, due to the region’s external examination dates, most of our athletes were unable to attend,” Cayman Islands Athletic Association president Lancee Barnes told the Cayman Compass.

It’s the first time in almost two years that junior athletes will represent Cayman internationally. Barnes said athletes have been eager to compete outside of the jurisidction and, while only six will compete in the NACAC competition, others remain patient.

“Those who are unable to attend have been training extremely hard for the past two years and were already disappointed due to the cancellation of the CARIFTA Games in 2020 and 2021,” said Barnes.

Barnes confirmed that athletes returning to Cayman will be required to quarantine per government protocols, along with the management team of three.