The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is investigating a report of shots fired in West Bay on Saturday night.

Details are limited at this time; however, in a brief statement the RCIPS said just before 9:20pm, armed officers were dispatched by the 911 Communications Centre to the district of West Bay, following reports of shots being fired.

The officers are currently on scene near Birch Tree Hill Road and are making checks in the West Bay area.

“So far, there has not been any reports of injuries made to the police as a result of this incident,” the RCIPS statement said.

An investigation has been launched and further details will be provided as the matter progresses, it added.

Compass reporters on the scene saw officers cordoned off a lane near Birch Tree Hill Road, where the incident is believed to have occurred.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service was also on-site.

When the Cayman Compass visited the scene, officers were seen using sniffer dogs and metal detectors as they conducted searches in the area.

The RCIPS armed unit was also canvassing the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.