Man shot in armed break-in at West Bay home

A man was shot at his home in West Bay early this morning after three men broke into his residence.

Police said the aggravated burglary occurred around 3:45am at the premises on Adonis Drive.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a press release that three men had entered the home “brandishing a firearm at the occupant”.

The man suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken by private vehicle to hospital for treatment.

Police did not report on the condition of the victim.

The incident is being investigated by West Bay CID. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating team on 649-3999 or any police station. Anonymous tips also can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its confidential tip line at 949-7777 or its website.