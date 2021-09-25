Driver critically injured in early-morning crash

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a wall on West Bay Road, near Seven Mile Public Beach, around 4am Saturday morning.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said, “The vehicle involved collided with a wall and one person was found next to the vehicle with what appeared to be life-threatening-injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently critical but stable.”

This was the second serious accident to occur within a 10-hour period. A motorcyclist was killed when his bike and a minivan collided on Willie Farrington Road in West Bay shortly before 6pm on Friday.

Police are investigating both collisions.

Anyone with information can call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 during regular business hours or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips also can be provided directly to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via its website.

